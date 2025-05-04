Vance, Norris G.



Norris G. Vance, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2025, in Kettering, Ohio. He was born on August 4, 1942, in Matewan, West Virginia, and led a life filled with love, adventure, and service. For 38 dedicated years, Norris worked at Chrysler Corporation, where he left an indelible mark through his steadfast commitment and hard work. His sense of duty extended beyond the workplace; he proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964, a period that shaped his values and character. Norris was known by many and loved by all. His life was enriched by his dear wife of 59 years, Judi Vance, with whom he shared countless memories during their travels across the globe. Together, they explored the beauty of Europe, traversed the vast landscapes of Russia, and roamed all 50 states, cherishing each experience, especially their fondness for Louisiana. An avid gardener, Norris achieved great recognition in his community, winning several West Carrollton Beautification Awards for his impeccable yard. It was a point of pride for him, reflecting his love for nature. He was also a life member of the Dayton Elks Lodge 58 and actively participated in the Miamisburg American Legion Post 165 and the VFW in West Carrollton, where he forged lifelong friendships and contributed to the camaraderie of fellow veterans. Norris's legacy continues through his son, Jeff Vance, and his five cherished grandchildren: Emily and her husband, Patrick Foote; Joseph Vance; Jordan Vance (Nick Dodd); Taylor and her husband, Alex Holtmeier; and Anthony Vance (Chloe McGohan). The joy of his life was further illuminated by his three great-grandchildren, Noah Holtmeier, Liam, and CJ Vance, whose smiles brought him endless joy. His loving memory is also held by his nieces, Linda, Nina, and Joyce. He is rejoined in spirit with those he loved who have passed before him, including his son, Michael Vance; his mother, Bernelia Vance; and his brothers, Hollis (Tracie) Ferrell of Dayton and Jerry Vance of Alabama. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering on May 9, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM. To share a memory of Norris or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



