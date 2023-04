VanAusdal, Cynthia Frances



Cindi's Family is announcing a Celebration of Life gathering to remember her life on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM. It will be held at the Vernet Ecological Center at Glen Helen, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387. A reception will follow. Cindi's full obituary is available on the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Website.