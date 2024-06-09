Valentine, Judy M.



age 79 passed away Friday, May 31, 2024. She is survived by nieces, Brenda Wilson and Renee Huff; and nephew, Scott Valentine; cousins, Glenna Schuh and Brad Valentine; and numerous great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



