VALENTINE, JAMES

VALENTINE, Sr., James



James Valentine, Sr., age 83, of Parrish, Florida, and Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on January 5th. He was a Navy veteran, the first volunteer paramedic and the last volunteer fire chief in Beavercreek, worked at GM, co-founded the Beavercreek Eager Beaver Youth Football program, and was a devoted member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving as State of Ohio Secretary for many years. His greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband of 61 years and a father to five strong-willed boys. He is survived by his wife Barbara, sons James Jr. (Kathy), David (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Donna), Brian (Tracy) and Patrick (Angela), twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. We will miss you.

