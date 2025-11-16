Valarie Baker

Baker, Valarie Anne "Val"



Valerie Ann Baker, 68, passed away on Wednesday November 12, 2025, at Wooded Glen. She was born March 5th, 1957 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Martha Belle and William Louis Baker. Val is survived by her siblings: Michael L Baker, Deirdre E. Newton, and Terry K. Baker; lifelong friend Deb McLendon; nieces and nephews: Steven R. Baker, Heather R. Newton, Yvonne Mullines, June Baker, Sarah E. Cole, Harold E. Newton, III, and William W. Newton, Clayton D.W. Newton; special friends: Leslie Kunkel, Beth Scott, Joan Stanley, and Cindy Fulton; and many great nieces and nephews. Val is preceded in death by her parents: Martha and William L. Baker; a brother, David A. Baker and brother-in-law, Harold E. Newton, Jr. Val lived in Springfield her entire life graduated from North High School in 1975 where she played basketball. Val was a student of life and held positions at tool shops, Ziebart and Columbia Gas of Ohio from 1985 until retirement with 30 years of service. She played for various softball teams since the age of 9 years old with the CYO league and other local teams including Panache and Karguard. She was well known for her ability to move runners by hitting to the right side and had a strong arm in the outfield. While not a competitive fisherwoman she loved to fish and proudly had her first 2 lb. bass mounted. Her biggest thrill was hooking and landing a 24 inch redfish from Gulf Delta waters with friends looking on smiling. We would be remiss if we did not mention her other family her beloved pets: Cricket, Sam, Pee wee, Gunny, Dax, Gabby, Poe and Bubba, they were all loved tremendously.



Val said that she had perfect attendance in Sunday school as a child. You should know that she had faith in her Lord God and is in heaven now with family and friends. No more sleepless nights, tingling feet, numb legs, chest cramps, breathing treatment and wearing oxygen. She is free at last…rest in peace our dear Val! It's not goodbye but see you later! Val loved flowers- especially roses, sunflowers and Gladiolus; however please instead make a donation to any local rescue site or shelter. She personally rescued many animals while walking the streets as a meter reader. A special thanks to Tasha, Annette, Shannon and Glenn from Cherish Hospice for the excellent care they provided. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com