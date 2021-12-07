journal-news logo
X

VAGEDES, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VAGEDES, Sandra Lou

Age 79 formerly of Dayton, passed away at Heritage Manor in Minister, Ohio, on December 4, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 28, 1941, the daughter of Clarence and

Mildred (Strukamp) Vagedes. She loved to play bingo and cards with her family and friends.

She is survived by her brothers Donald (Linda) Vagedes and Robert (Betty) Vagedes; sister Marlene (John) Sturwold; 14 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Norbert Vagedes. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heritage Manor for their care and comfort of

Sandy. Sandy was a happy and well loved person and will be missed by all who knew her.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.zerklefh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

In Other News
1
CALDWELL, GREGORY
2
ALDRIDGE, THOMAS
3
DILLHOFF, Carol
4
COLLINS, JEWEL
5
MCCARTY, FREDDIE
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top