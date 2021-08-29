VACCA, Roger B.



Age 75, passed after a long illness on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Clearwater, Florida. He and his wife, Susan, moved there from Riverside, OH, in 2014.



Roger served in the U.S. Navy, as a Vietnam Vet. He spent his life helping others including as a Cub Scout master, substitute teacher at Trotwood Madison Schools, handy person and owner of Shelfco.



He spent his last years looking forward to visits with his kids and granddaughter and soaking up the Florida sun.



He was preceded in death by parents, Gabriel Vacca and Margaret (Mame) Bernard and siblings, Michelle Valentine and Mark Vacca. He is survived by wife, Sue (White) Vacca, children, Tina Bastien and Chris Vacca, and granddaughter, Iris Bovee.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to: Neighborly Care Network, 11095 131st St, Largo, FL 33774 or to the Alzheimers' Associaton.

