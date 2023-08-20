Bullock, Daniel Edward

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Bullock, USAF (Ret.), Maj. Daniel Edward "Dan"

A Full Military Honors funeral service to celebrate the life of Maj. Daniel Edward "Dan" Bullock, USAF (Ret.) of Warner Robins, GA, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023, in Arlington National Cemetery.

Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Gaye Leigh Bullock; children, Anne Elizabeth Bullock (Tristan Tillman) of Irondale, AL, and Allen Joshua Bullock of Warner Robins, GA; mother, Elizabeth Anne Bullock of Washington D.C.; and brother, Robert "Robin" Allyn Bullock (Karen Kaye) of Black Mountain, NC.

Find full obituary, information and links on how to attend or view the live-stream event here:

https://tinyurl.com/MajDB

Then choose the "Obituary & Events" tab. Scroll to bottom right.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Camplin, Shirley
2
Kavanaugh, Thomas
3
Kasch, John
4
Austin, Harriet
5
Braun, Donald
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top