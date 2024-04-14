Urschel, Barbara

Urschel (Brewster), Barbara Ann



born July 16, 1941, Dayton Ohio, passed March 15, 2024. Preceded in death by her parents, Edna Kies and James Brewster, son Daniel L. Alles, brother Dr. Robert Brewster, brother-in-law Richard Abraham. Barbara is survived by Glenn, her loving husband of 24 years, Glenn's children, William Urschel, Lisa (Don) Ennis, Melissa Urschel, and Glenn's grandchildren Samantha (David) Beal and Donald (Allison) Ennis. Barbara's brother James (Renee) Brewster, sisters Rosemarie (Marvin) Kidd, Janice (Charles) Webb, MaryLou Abraham of Kissimmee FL, Cheryl (Russell) Johnson of Lakewood Ranch FL, and Diana Mickle, sister-in-law Kathy Brewster, and many special nieces and nephews. Barbara lived a very full active life. She and Glenn religiously visited the gym three times a week, was a faithful follower and attended the University of Dayton Flyers Men's Basketball games. She spent one day a week playing dominoes with her sisters and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Barbara loved yodeling and would break out in song during euchre games. She enjoyed meeting with her retired friends for luncheons several times throughout the year. Barbara graduated from Julienne High School and went on to get a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management from Park College. She worked 37 years at WPAFB and after retiring she volunteered at the United States Air Force Museum. Barbara was a lifelong member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #521. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 10, 2024 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive Kettering Ohio 45420, visitation 10-11am, Mass of Christian Burial 11am. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Barbara's name to the Dr. Brewster Scholarship Fund at Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton Ohio 45432. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



