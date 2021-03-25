URBAN, James K.



James K. Urban, 78, of Southborough, MA, and formerly of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn (Zelesky) Urban who died in 2013.



Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Otto and Wanetta (Campbell) Urban. He was raised and educated through high school in Ohio and was an Army veteran,



serving in Vietnam, during which time he met and married Carolyn, the love of his life. They settled in Southborough, MA, where Jim attended Northeastern University, obtaining his Bachelor Degree and later Nichols College for his Masters in Accounting. Jim worked for several companies in his career—Brown, Brothers Harriman, Bay Bank, and Data



General, to name a few.



Jim loved a good joke and always had one to tell wherever he went. He was full of life and gave great advice when he thought you needed it. Jim was a member of St Matthew Church; an investment club; the Romeo's, and Dull Men. Until the last year of his life he remained active in all four and



thoroughly enjoyed the comaraderie. He was very generous, always willing to be a shoulder to lean on, giving good advice and support when one needed it.



Jim and Carol never had any children, but between them they had many nieces and nephews that were very much a part of their lives. He is survived by an aunt, Caroline Campbell of Ohio; in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife Carol, Jim was predeceased by his sister, Christina Angerman; his sister-in-law, Christine (Zelesky) Woods; and a brother-in-law, John Zelesky.



A funeral Mass was held Thursday, March 25, at St Matthew Church, in Southborough, Burial followed in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to St Matthew Scholarship Fund, 105 Southville Road, Southborough, MA 01772.



Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough, MA. To leave words of condolence, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.

