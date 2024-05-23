Upchurch, Teresa

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Upchurch, Teresa L. "Terri"

Teresa L. "Terri" Upchurch, 74, of Urbana passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Hearth & Home, Urbana surrounded by her family. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 4  6 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in the funeral home with Father Derrick Fetz officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ketring, Kerry
2
Blake, Allan
3
Davis, Richard
4
Mackintosh, Joyce
5
Proffitt, Joyce
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top