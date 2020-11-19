UNDERWOOD, Leona "June"



Leona "June" Underwood, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2020, at



her home in Beavercreek surrounded by family. She was born April 7th, 1926, in Dennison, Ohio, and grew up in Columbus, where she graduated with honors from South High School. She met her husband, Francis, at a roller-skating rink in Columbus and they married in 1945. As the young wife of a Naval officer, June was dedicated to her husband's service to his country and his desire to pursue a career in aeronautical engineering. Francis' duties took them to the West Coast where they ultimately settled to raise their family in southern California. June was always there for her sons, from nursing broken bones to chicken pox! In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was generous with her time and talents, volunteering at her children's schools and Little League. June also contributed 27 years of volunteer work at hospitals in California and Florida. After moving back to Ohio in 2002, she continued volunteer work with her dear friends at the Beavercreek Senior Center. June loved crafts, a good game of Scrabble, crossword puzzles, country music, and travel. And she rarely missed her favorite TV show: Wheel of Fortune! June was preceded in death by her parents, Leona Grace Hornung and William Hornung; her brother, Gene Hornung; and her sister, Juanita "Edie" Baxley. June is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, Francis Underwood; her two sons, Timothy (Sharon) and Thomas (Jane); and her three grandchildren, Rachel, Christopher, and Sarah. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:30am to 11:00am at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio. A private burial service will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. To leave condolences, please visit: www.NewcomerDayton.com "The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face mask's will be worn in all public places".

