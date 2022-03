UNDERWOOD, Eric A.



51 of Dayton, Ohio, passed on February 26, 2022. Eric will be remembered as a loving, giving man. Services are Saturday, March 12th, 11:30 at St. Peter Catholic Church, Family Life Center, Ries Room, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.