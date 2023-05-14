Ulrich, Lawrence P.



The "long goodbye" has ended with the death of Dr. Lawrence P. Ulrich on May 3, 2023 in Wausau, WI after suffering the ravages of Lewy Body Dementia at Primrose Memory Care under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau, WI. Larry was born on February 10, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to Lawrence Ulrich and Magdalena Brehm Ulrich. Four brothers have preceded him in death. His quest for spiritual and academic knowledge took him to the seminary, which he ultimately left, to Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. for a Master in Philosophy (1962 ), to a Master of Education at Xavier University ( 1964 ), then on to the University of Toronto where he earned his Ph.D. in Philosophy (1972), then a Master of Education/Counseling (1985). He worked as a Philosophy professor and Philosophy Department Chair at the University of Dayton for almost 40 years, influencing countless students and colleagues along the way. Larry semi-retired from teaching on campus in 2003 and taught online for UD from his home in Palm Springs, CA. He was a pioneer in on-line education. His specialty and his passion were medical ethics and end- of- life care and he authored the book "The Patient Self-Determination Act: Meeting the Challenges in Patient Care." While in California, he married Bonnie Cloer in 2004 and quickly took her children and their families under his wing. His quest for adventure and laughter led him to take many trips in his beloved Mustang convertible, stopping at every bookstore, winery, and art show that he passed by. He had a special love for southwestern pottery and books. At one point his book collection numbered close to 7,000. He had a big laugh, a warm smile and huge heart. He was always kind and curious and loved to engage in philosophical and theological debates. He leaves behind his loving wife, Bonnie Cloer of Wausau, WI, daughter Laura Mariani (Sergio) of Dayton, OH, daughter Rachel Bemis (Terry) of Asheville, NC, and stepchildren, Kevin Palm (Robin) of Calabasas, CA, Hilary Scully (Kelly Evans) of Wausau, WI, Caitlin Trussell (Rob) of Lakewood, CO, Nathan Palm (Sheryl) of Waco, TX, and Elizabeth Eicher (David) of Arvada, CO. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends, extended family members, and former students. He will be greatly missed. A Memorial Service is being planned in his hometown of Dayton at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau, WI.

