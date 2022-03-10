UHL, Kay Francis



Age 82, of Franklin, met her Saviour face to face on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born on April 20, 1939, in Winchester, IN, the daughter of the late Francis and Kathryn (Love) Dean.



Kay is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Roger L. Uhl, whom she married on June 7, 1964; her two daughters, Heidi Uhl, Deana (Aaron) Allen; 2 sisters, Janice (Tommy) Burkett, Connie Croyle; 3 amazing grandchildren, Joshua, Christiana and Caleb Allen. She is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews.



She was a longtime member of Springboro Baptist Church, where she was active in her Sunday School and was a former Home Economics Teacher in Middletown in the late 60's. Kay was an outstanding homemaker who loved to care for her family, as well as cooking, canning, crafts and gardening. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Springboro Baptist Church, 125 East Mill Street, Springboro with Pastor Connie Hancock officiating.



Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive visitors at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, and again from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church.



