Twiggs, Betty

Twiggs (Mustard), Betty Jane



BETTY JANE TWIGGS, 85, of Springfield, passed away at Brookdale Buck Creek on Saturday morning, November 11, 2023. She was born in Washington, D.C. on August 18, 1938, the daughter of the late Vance Weldon Mustard and Elizabeth (Amburn) Mustard Nicholson. Betty worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C. and met her future husband, Jim Twiggs while there. She worked as a realtor for Jo Denney Realty and later at Burton Minnick Realty. She was a member of Pilot International for 21 years and the After 5 Ministry. Betty and Jim were avid world travelers, traveling throughout most of Europe and the United States. She loved gardening, especially tending to her rose garden. She is survived by her children, Tami (Todd) Ault and Jim (Mindy) Twiggs; grandchildren, Heather Nickels, Lauren (Chris) Luther, Jenna (Adam) Schmidt, and Josh Twiggs; and great grandchildren, Kinsley, Damian, Elora, Valencia, Mavorie, Cade, Wyatt, and Grady. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Dr. Don (Linda) Twiggs of Florida and their children, Chris (Diana) Twiggs and Lisa (Doug) Gates. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jim Twiggs in 2001. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Brookdale Buck Creek and Affinity Hospice for their devoted care. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A reception will follow at The Landing at Littleton & Rue. A private entombment service will be held at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





