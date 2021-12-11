TUTTLE, GIFFERT

TUTTLE, Sr., Giffert



85, of Pampa died Monday, December 6, 2021, in Pampa.



Giffert was born February 9, 1936, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Lawrence and Inez Thornsberry Tuttle. He had been a longtime resident of Ohio before moving to Texas where he had been a resident of Pampa and Clarendon for several years. He worked in Commercial construction all his life. He loved coaching softball and ran the concessions at the Pampa Rec Center for 8 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Panzie Tuttle; a son; a daughter, Pammy Tuttle; and two brothers,



Alvin and Dan Tuttle.



Survivors include his wife, Gail Tuttle of Pampa; his sons, Giffert Tuttle, Jr. and wife Tonya of Springfield, Ohio, Gary Tuttle and wife Tina of Pampa, Micheal Tuttle of Pampa, Brent Tuttle and wife Sharlene of Clarendon, and Chad Smith of Amarillo; his daughters, Patricia Fuller and husband Terry of Springfield, Ohio, Peggy Quigley and husband Jeff of



Cheyenne, Wyoming, Penny Longan and husband Jakie of Clarendon, and Chris Davis and husband Marvin of Clarendon; three brothers; four sisters; 32 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Little Ettie Church in Beaver, Ohio, with Bro. John Thornsberry and Bro. Greg Sowards officiating. Burial will



follow in the Jacobs Cemetery. Calling hours will be held



Sunday, December 12, 2021, beginning at 3:00 P.M. and continuing throughout the evening until the time of service on Monday at the church.



Memorial services will be held at a later in date in Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to the American Heart Association.



