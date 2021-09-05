TURNER, Vivian



88, died September 2, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. Born in 1933 in Sitchburg, Kentucky. Vivian was a teacher for 25 years and was married to her high school prom date,



Raymond, for 68 years. A visitation will be held at 10:00AM followed by a service at 11:30AM at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, with masks required. Burial following at the Dayton National Cemetery. Beginning her education in Dayton at Emerson Elementary, she graduated from Stivers High School in 1952 and received an appointment from J. Edgar Hoover to a position with the FBI. Homesick for her family, she returned from D.C. to Dayton where she married Raymond Turner in 1953. Vivian graduated magna cum laude in 1970 from Write State University with a Bachelors Degree in Education, going on to earn her Masters in Education. She taught the 4th Grade at Valley Forge Elementary School for 25 years before retiring. Vivian was a dedicated teacher and Christian, following her passion for travel around the world, and cooking for her entire family. Vivian is survived by her husband Raymond, her daughter Becky Schiavone (husband John) and son Michael Turner, her grandchildren Kristin Engelkemier (husband David), Scott Schiavone (wife Chelsea), Sarah Schiavone, Jessica Turner, Carolyn Turner, and great-grandchildren Kate, Becca, and Esther Engelkemier. Vivian joins in heaven her parents, Fred and Bessie Shouse, her brother Wayne Shouse (wife Barbara). She is survived by her brother Leroy Shouse (wife Diane).

