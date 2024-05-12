TURNER, Virginia M. "Ginny"



age 88, of Centerville, passed away Tue, May 7, 2024. Ginny was born Nov 2, 1935 in Portsmouth, OH; to the late Owen and Marie (Underwood) Mussetter. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wells A. Turner; sister, Ruth Anne Hutchinson and brother Jack Mussetter. Virginia is survived by son, Jeffrey Turner; daughters, Kathy (Darren) Stanze; Kristy (Jeremy) Sellers and Kelly (Robert) Coleman; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. After a long battle with congestive heart failure, Virginia's heart is healed in Heaven. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Sat, May 18 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, OH. Family and friends may visit from 11am until time of service. Burial at Beavertown Cemetery alongside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton, OH 45440. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



