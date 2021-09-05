TURNER, Sandra Ann



Age 67, of Dayton, a beloved mother, wife, grandmother and aunt, passed away August 28, 2021. She was born May 23, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan.



Sandra was preceded in death by her father, William Watkins; mother, Rose Dowdell; and brother, Zachary Watkins Sr. Sandra is survived by her



husband, Darek Turner; daughters: Sharmaine Hatch (Byron) and Felicia McGee; step-daughter, Dessirae Middlestetter (Collin); grandchildren: Serenity Anderson and William Anderson; nephew, Zachary Watkins Jr; special sister, Yvonne Lewis; a host of other relatives and friends. Sandra graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Dayton, Ohio, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Baker College in Flint, Michigan. She was a woman of God who enjoyed modeling, skating, watching old movies, spending time with family, reading the Bible, mentoring and horseback riding. She also had a love for



peacocks and hummingbirds. Sandra was well loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sandra's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at Kettering Medical Center who loved and cared for Sandra during her time there. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Sandra or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com