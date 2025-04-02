Turner, Ronald L.



Ronald Leamon Turner, 73, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on March 27, 2025. He was born March 19, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Leamon and Lenora L. (Davis) Turner. He is a graduate of Springfield South High School and Central State University. He attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church. First Lieutenant Ronald Turner served in the United States Army. He started his professional career at McNeil Pharmaceuticals as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative and at Pfizer Pharmaceutical in the Specialty Division in New Orleans, Louisiana. He retired from Honda Motor Company after 20 years of service. His memory will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Dawn Turner of Springfield, Ohio; loving daughters, Nayta Turner of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Breonna Turner of Springfield, Ohio; brother, Michael (Vickie) Turner of Cincinnati, Ohio; aunt, Cora Batey; niece, Cindy Turner, and nephew, Michael (Ebonique) Turner II, 3 great nieces; step-children, Jessica Jones, James Jones Jr. and Stacy Jones, 13 step-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation is Friday, April 4, 2025, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



