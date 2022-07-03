TURNER, Robert

TURNER, Sr.,



Robert Alexander



Age 100 passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Englewood Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born January 7, 1922, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to James and Annie Mae Turner. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of WWII. Mr. Turner was also a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. His avocations were family, good humor, kindness, being a dedicated member of Shiloh Baptist Church for 75 years, and worshiping God. His loving family and friends will dearly miss him. He is survived by his daughters, Colleen D. Houston, (William), Roberta L. Perkins, and Clemmie A. Holley; sons, Robert A. Turner, Jr., David A. Turner, Sr., James C. Turner (Cheryl), and Walter J. Turner (Nadine). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives.



Visitation will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dayton. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Dayton National Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



