TURNER, Richard P. "Dick"



Richard P. Turner, "Dick" age 89, a longtime resident of



Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in



Sarasota, FL. Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Kaye and their three daughters Karen (Steve) McCray of Sarasota, FL, Krista Potts of Sarasota, FL, Kathy (Steve) Leffew of Dayton, OH, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister Lois Kuhn, and sister-in-law Janet Turner. Dick was President of Outdoor Sports Headquarters, Inc. when he retired in 1992.

