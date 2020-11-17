X

TURNER, Richard

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

TURNER, Richard P. "Dick"

Richard P. Turner, "Dick" age 89, a longtime resident of

Dayton, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in

Sarasota, FL. Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Kaye and their three daughters Karen (Steve) McCray of Sarasota, FL, Krista Potts of Sarasota, FL, Kathy (Steve) Leffew of Dayton, OH, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, sister Lois Kuhn, and sister-in-law Janet Turner. Dick was President of Outdoor Sports Headquarters, Inc. when he retired in 1992.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.