TURNER, MARGARET

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

TURNER, Margaret L.

Age 83, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Norman Bradfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

