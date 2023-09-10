Turner, Larry



Larry Turner, age 72, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday September 6, 2023, at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, with his loving family by his side. He was born on December 24, 1950, in Wolf Coal, KY, the son of the late Billie and Easter Turner. Larry honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a retired employee of Delco Moraine with 30 years of service. Larry was a member of Carpenter's House Baptist Church, and he enjoyed fishing, singing, cooking, U.K. Basketball "Big Blue", and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Judith L. Turner (2019); 2 brothers, Tommy and Marcus Turner; his sisters, America McIntosh, Millie Knight, and Amanda Dunaway. Survived by his son Curt (Melanie) Turner; his granddaughter, Kirsten; his sisters, Alice Dunaway, Helen Eldridge, Sarah (John) Schoultis and Mary (Glen) Moore, 2 sisters-in-law Golden Turner & Teri Francis, 2 brothers-in-law Mike Rawlins & Tim Rawlins, special cousin Imogene Cuddy, special friend Linda Conner, "singing buddies" Tom & Wade Lawson, "fishing Buddies" Bill Richie & Doc Turner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, (St. Rte. 4 & Weaver Rd.) with Pastor Michael Williams officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Combined Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) at the funeral home. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.



