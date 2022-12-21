TURNER, Kaye

TURNER (Willenbrink), Kaye A.



Age 89 of Sarasota, FL, passed away Dec 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by husband, Dick. Survived by daughters, Karen McCray, Krista Potts and Kathy (Steve) Leffew, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Kaye was a thoughtful, loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed painting, the beach, and the hot Florida weather. Per Kaye's request - in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Rita's School for the Deaf. Private services. Care entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences, fond words, memories and photos may be shared at



