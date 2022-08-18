journal-news logo
X

TURNER, Judy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TURNER, Judy Mae

Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born in McKee, Kentucky, on February 6, 1945, the daughter of Hubert and Jalie (Lainhart) Sparks. On June 19, 1965, in McKee, Kentucky, she married Eddie Darrell Turner.

Judy is survived by her husband, Darrell Turner; two sons, Ed (Karen) Turner and Scott (Julie) Turner; four grandchildren, Jeff, Andy, Jordan, and Sydney Turner; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Herschel (Sue) Sparks; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings, Hansel Sparks, Jean McQueen, Eudell Tillery, Joe Sparks, and Joan Gibson.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Wayne Tillery officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
WALDEN, Lolita
2
MURRAY, Denise
3
JORDAN, Stanley
4
HAGEN, Maria
5
BENNETT, Cynthia
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top