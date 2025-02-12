Turner, Gregory K.



Gregory Keith Turner, age 63, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 7, 2025 at home. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on September 3, 1961, to the late Bethel (Howard) and Paul W. Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth P. Turner. Greg is survived by his niece, Jayna (Jason) Hughes; and his sister-in-law, Becky Turner. He was a graduate of Madison schools. Greg had a kind heart and loved to make others laugh. He was generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with friends and family. He could often be found roaming flea markets and attending live music events in the community. He was a very proud uncle and he loved his mom more than anything. He will be missed by many. A Visitation will be held 10  11 a.m., Saturday February 15, 2025, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, Ohio, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Greg Banks officiating. The burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Elk Creek Road in Middletown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com