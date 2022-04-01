journal-news logo
TURNER, David

Obituaries
TURNER, David

David Turner, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on

Saturday, March 26, 2022. It had been a long journey home since suffering a massive stroke in 2019. He was the son of Earl and Iona Turner of Hamilton, who preceded him in death.

David married Emma Jean Allen in 1960 and they were married until her death in 2015. He was a devoted

father, grandfather, and great grandfather attending as many ball games and school functions that his schedule allowed, he was the best cheerleader!

One of Dave's greatest accomplishments was working for the Hamilton Fire Department and obtaining his EMT licenses. He always said that it never felt like a job to him. He retired as a Lieutenant from the Hamilton Fire Department in 1991.

He leaves behind his children, Paula (Edgar) Ortiz, Kenny (Pam) Turner, Dennis (Ada) Turner, Lora (Greg) Gentry; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren; with #13 arriving in July. His wonderful friends that will always be part of our family, Mike Sims and John Estridge.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Bob Short officiating. Burial will

follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on

Monday, April 4, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.


