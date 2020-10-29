TURNER, Annie



Age 91 of Dayton, OH, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was a native of Center, TX, and resided in Dayton for most of her adult life. She was a faithful member of Phillips Temple C.M.E. church for all of her adult life. She was a member of the Missionary Society and served and volunteered in various ministries throughout her membership at Phillips Temple. She was a strong advocate of children and education for decades and decades. She worked in childcare and education for many years. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband William C. Turner Sr.; three sisters Maxine Greer of Lufkin, Margie Brown,



Myrtle L. Waltz "Aunt Teet" and brother, Fountain Norman. Left to cherish her memory three loving sons Marty Turner of Columbus, OH, William C. Turner, Jr. "Chucky" and Clayton Turner both of Dayton; one and only loving granddaughter Elaine Ann Turner and her wonderful faithful mom, Irma



Daniel Turner both of Columbus; two sisters Gwendolyn (C.W.) Garret of Center, TX, Onnie B. Alexander of Carthage, TX, and two brothers, Billy E. Waterhouse of Dayton and Joe Willie Waterhouse of Center, TX. Also her very special best friend Annie M. Wilkes of Dayton. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and acquaintances. Services 10 A.M., Friday, October 30, 2020, at Phillips Temple. Interment Dayton



National Cemetery.



