Turner, AC "Abner"



AC "Abner" Turner age 90 passed away Tuesday July 23, 2024. He was born July 27, 1933 in Clay County, KY to the late Felix and Pearl (Brigmon) Turner. Abner retired from Champion Paper after more than 45 years of employment. He is survived by three children Melina (Shane) Jones, Brian (Holly) Turner, Eric Turner; five grandchildren Justin (Justine) Buttery, Brady (Caitie) Turner, Chace (Lauren) Turner, Kristen Isaac, Quinn (Bry) Jones; three great grandchildren Julia, Finley, Violet and was also survived by many other family and friends. Abner was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and their husbands Wintress (Ray) Cupp, Lena (Bill) Cress, and five brothers and their wives David Turner, Elrich (Mary) Turner, James L. (Anne) Turner, William Turner, and Ray (Diane) Turner. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Sunday July 28, 2024 from 2:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:30pm with Mr. Jamie Marcum officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriner's Children Hospital Headquarters 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



