Tunney, James

Tunney, Jr., James L. "Jim"



Age 91, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2023. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Paula (Stelzer) Tunney in 2016, parents James Sr. and Dorothy Tunney, sisters-in-law Jewell Tunney and Bonnie Dirkes, brothers-in-law Bill Dirkes, Dick O'Brien and Mark Stelzer, niece Linda Austin and nephew Mike Austin. Jim is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Susan and Gary Lucking, son Jim Tunney III, grandchildren Jennifer and Adam Kloza, Doug Lucking and fiancée Grace Myers and David Lucking. Jim is also survived by his brother Tom Tunney, sister Norma Austin, brothers-in-law Don and Alanna Stelzer and Jack and Mary Stelzer, sisters-in-law Judy O'Brien and Judy Stelzer, many nieces and nephews, his lifelong best friend Pat Foley and good friend John Fudge. Jim graduated from Chaminade High School in 1950, GMI in 1955 with a bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering and earned his master's in Engineering Management from the University of Dayton in 1971. Jim understood technology and worked with computer systems and programming for his entire career. Jim was a devout Catholic, lectoring at Mass and participating in many church groups. He enjoyed belonging to the St. Francis KeenAgers club, visiting with his neighbors on the driveways of Duckview Court, playing bridge, reading and listening to music. A Memorial Mass for Jim is planned for Friday, July 28 at 11:00 AM at the St. Leonard Chapel, Centerville OH. The family will receive friends before the Mass starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to Hospice of Dayton or the St. Vincent de Paul Society.



