Tunney, James

Tunney, III, James L. "Jim"



Age 57, passed away at the UC Medical Center on October 3, 2023. Jim III was preceded in death by his parents Paula M. (2016) and James L. Tunney, Jr. (2023). He is survived by his sister and husband Susan and Gary Lucking, niece and nephews: Jennifer and Adam Kloza, Doug Lucking and fiancée Grace Myers and David Lucking, great-nieces and nephew: Grace, Eva and Dean Kloza and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jim III loved all animals and his life was always better when he shared his home with his furry friends. He was a great mechanic and could fix almost anything car or mower related, using these skills at Bob Ross Buick GMC, Ag-Pro and Lazydays RV. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who shared their friendship with Jim III, especially the best neighbors Linda and Don and longtime friends Amy and Dale. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jim III at Marion's Piazza in Beavercreek, OH on Friday October 27 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Donations in Jim III's memory can be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center of Dayton.



