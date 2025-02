Tumbusch (Meleski), Catherine Elizabeth



Catherine Meleski Tumbusch age 92, passed away on February 16th, 2025. Loving wife of 59 years to the late James Tumbusch. Beloved mother to the late Theresa and Joseph Tumbusch. Treasured grandmother of Zachary, Danielle, and Andrew Tumbusch. Condolences may be expressed at gilliganfuneralhomes.com



