Tucker, Phyllis Jean



TUCKER, Phyllis J., age 88 of Middletown, passed away Monday, February 5, 2024 at the Atrium Medical Center. She was born October 10, 1935 in Blue Ball, OH to the late Ulys and Martha (Stepp) Springfield. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that loved playing cards and games with family and friends. Phyllis worked for many years at the Middletown Journal and Lakota Schools. She was preceded in death by her parentsand husband Clarence Tucker. Phyllis is survived by her children, Greg (Rhonda) Tucker of Carlisle, Judith Caudill of Middletown, Tammy (Doug) Prewitt of Xenia, 5 grandchildren; Matthew Tucker, Mark (Emily) Tucker, James Prewitt, Benjamin Prewitt and Hannah Prewi66, 4 great-grandchildren; Millie Tucker, Jason Tucker, Karson Bishop, Rowan Prewitt and special niece Melodie Hartman. Funeral services will be Friday February 9, 2024 at 12 noon at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church Miamisburg with Pastor Donald Bateman officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services (11 a.m.-12 noon). Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



