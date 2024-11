Tucker, Michelle



Michelle Rowena Tucker, age 61, passed away on November 12, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio, after a courageous battle with kidney disease. Born on December 30, 1961, Michelle was a cherished member of her family and community.



A memorial service to celebrate Michelle's life will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home and Crematory, 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio, 45415, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.



