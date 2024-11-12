Tucker, Essie L.



age 85, of Dayton departed this life Tuesday, November 5, 2024. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services to follow 11 AM, Thursday, November 14,2024 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Interment West Memory Gardens.



H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



