Truxel, John C. "Jack"



John C. Truxel, born April 22, 1955 to Eileen (Vermillion) and Harry Truxel graduated Belmont High School in 1974. Jack died on Feb 14, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital. After attending Wright State University, he worked for the Dayton Daily News for 29 years. Left to cherish his memory is his sister Patricia Truxel Lynch and brother-in-law Dan Lynch, cousins: Suzanne Truxel Hildebrand and husband John of Bedford, TX, Ginger Truxel Deaton and husband Walt of Bellbrook, and Carol Vermillion Farriss and Bill of Dalton, OH. Funeral Service Thursday February 22nd at 9:30am at the Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.



