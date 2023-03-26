Truebenbach, Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Truebenbach, 74, of Springfield, passed away March 19, 2023 at Hospice of Miami County. She was born March 28, 1948 in Springfield, the daughter of David and Goldie (Sullenbarger) Flory. Nancy was a class of 1967 graduate of Tecumseh High School. She had worked at Meijer for several years. She enjoyed many years of going to fairs and watching her kids and then grandkids show their 4-H animals. She was a loyal blood donor, donating as often as she was allowed. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Raymond L. Truebenbach; four children, Melissa (Fred) Harlow, Ryan (Ashley) Truebenbach, Patrick (Jamison) Truebenbach, and Jodi Fine; grandchildren, Tucker (Leslie), Brevin (Krystal), Brayden, Addison, Garrett, Ian, DeLaney, and DaeLin; great-grandchildren, Kenslie, Revelyn, and Keenan; sister, Shirley Bowman Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings, Doris Bess, David Flory, and Marvin Flory, and her parents. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Tuesday, March 28 at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clark County 4-H, the American Parkinson Association, or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

