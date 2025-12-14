Troy Wildman

Wildman, Troy Blaine



Wildman, Troy Blaine, 89, of North Hampton, passed away December 11, 2025. Troy Blaine was born September 27, 1936, in Gallia County, Ohio, the son of Elmer and Maybelle (Sheets) Wildman. Troy Blaine retired from the Air National Guard after 23 years. He also ran his own construction business for over 30 years and held numerous positions for the Village of North Hampton for more than 30 years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan (McNier) Wildman; two sons, Michael and Toby; two granddaughters, Hannah and Brianna; two brothers, Frank (Joy) Wildman and Leroy Wildman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer "Red", Bill, Jim and Johnny. Per Troy Blaine's wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com