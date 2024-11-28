Trout, Ethan C.



age 20, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2024. Ethan was born March 25, 2004, in Kettering to Doug Trout and Melizza Dominguez. He was an adventurous person full of energy and light. He loved fast cars and travel, especially to Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Mexico. Ethan had an entrepreneurial spirit, starting his own auto detailing business. He was a foodie and an incredible cook and was admitted into the Culinary Institute of America. Ethan graduated from Centerville High School in 2022, where he lettered as a varsity wrestler. He owned an impressive collection of sneakers and had a taste for fashion. Ethan was charismatic and intelligent, attending college at the University of Kentucky. He was very close with his family and loved his dogs. Ethan was deeply loved and will be missed by all. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Noreen Trout and grandfather, Melanio Dominguez. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Doug Trout and Melizza Dominguez; siblings, Eris and Lucy; grandfather, Dave Trout, Sr.; grandmother, Ruth Zink; tita, Melinda Trout; uncle, Dave Trout, Jr.; aunt, Tracy Trout (Zach Brownlee); cousins, Kevin Trout, Ashley Trout, Max Brownlee, and Wyatt Brownlee; and girlfriend, Giana Russo. Family will greet friends Saturday, November 30 from 11:00am-11:30am at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A ceremony to celebrate Ethan's life will begin at 11:30am at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



