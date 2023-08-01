Trosper (Pope), Susan Wynn



TROSPER, Susan Wynn, age 97, passed away in Orlando, Florida on July 27, 2023. She was born on December 2, 1925 in Harlan, Kentucky to George and Mary (Wynn) Pope. She was the 14th out of 14 children. She was a graduate of Knoxville Business College. She married James Paul Trosper after she graduated and they were married for 50 years before his passing. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Carolyn Wynn Bruns. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her 13 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, her son-in-law John Bruns, and her granddaughter Kristen Bruns. There will be a service to celebrate her long life on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm with a visitation beginning at 12:30 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Interment will be at Minnich Cemetery in Union, Ohio.



