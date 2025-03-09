Tronerud, Mark E.



Mark Tronerud of Wilmington OH died Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the Dayton VA Hospice.







Mark was born February 21, 1948 in Fosston MN to Evon and Maxine Tronerud.



He joined the Professional Photographers of SW Ohio and served as its President for a time; he was also a member of Toastmasters, a public speaking organization. He and Donna joined and served the Dayton Bethel Christian Assembly of God church several years. After Mark's massive heart attack in 2004, both of them joined Motorcyclists for Jesus Ministry and enjoyed new friends and activities there.



A celebration of Mark's life will be 2:00 Saturday, March 22, 2025 at the Wilmington Assembly of God, 609 W. Locust St, Wilmington OH 45177.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com