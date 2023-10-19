Troesch, William David "Bill"



William David Troesch, 72, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on October 15, 2023.



Bill was born in Marysville, Ohio to Madge and Bill Troesch on March 5, 1951. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1969, and attended Ohio University and Capital University where he wrestled and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Physical Education in 1973.



In addition to wrestling, Bill was a lifelong athletics fan, a love he shared with many throughout his career as an educator in Ohio. His favorite jobs were when he; worked for many years with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, taught and coached football and wrestling in the Van Buren School District in northwest Ohio, and taught Physical Education and Health at all grade levels in the Edgewood School District from 1980 until his retirement in 2004. Bill was also Assistant and Head Wrestling Coach for the Edgewood Cougars throughout his career. He served as the President of the Edgewood Teachers Association for many years and was a respected member and leader of the organization. Bill was loved by his coworkers and former students who would share funny memories with his family over the years, remembering how he impacted their lives.



Fishing was Bill's all time favorite hobby. He especially enjoyed spending time on the water with his Dad at Indian Lake, fishing trips to Canada, Brookville Lake and Acton Lake at Hueston Woods with friends and family.



Bill is recently preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Madge Troesch, and mother-in-law, Phyllis Herbert, and is survived by Pat, his wife of 46 years, daughters Allison Troesch, Emma Troesch, and Abby Compton-Troesch (Kyle), sister Susie Poland (Chris), brother Randy Troesch, sister-in-law Mary Kay Patterson, and many nephews and nieces.



The family will hold a celebration of Bill's life at his home in the near future.



Memorials may be given to cancer and lymphoma charities, mental health support services, animal shelters or a charity that is meaningful to you. Bill was a jokester and a fighter. He fought cancer for nine years and always stood up for others to fight for things he believed in. Take a child fishing and enjoy the great outdoors in Bill's memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com