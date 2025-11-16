Tristin Stoner

Stoner, Tristin Marie



Tristin Marie Stoner (nee Sinski), age 55, a resident of Williams Bay, WI, formerly longtime Naperville, IL resident and Springfield, OH resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 7, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on September 19, 1970, in Buffalo, NY to Gerard and Carol Sinski (nee Krantz). Tristin is survived by her beloved husband Thomas Flynn; her loving children, Taylor and Dakota Stoner, her cherished granddaughter Tatum Blu, her dear mother Carol Sinski, her brother Josh (Olivia) Sinski, brother-in-law Tim (Debbie) Flynn and sister-in-law Eileen Flynn. Tristin was preceded in death by her father, Gerard Sinski. She was raised in Springfield, OH where she graduated from Catholic Central High School class of 1988. Tristin holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH class of 1993 and a Master of Business Administration from Aspen University in Denver, CO class of 2003. Tristin has resided in Williams Bay, WI since 2022. She was a member of the Geneva Lake Women's Association. She was employed for 26 years at Navistar from 1999 – 2025 most recently in the position of Senior Manager, NFC Accounting. She was formerly of Naperville, IL where she resided from 2009 – 2022. Tristin will be fondly remembered for her love of reading, fishing and hiking, music and traveling with friends and family. Her favorite place to travel was anywhere with a beach. Her love, laughter, and spirited nature will live on through the many lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to leave a lasting tribute in Tristin's name, donations may be made American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/ Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, November 21st, 2025, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville IL 60540. All will meet for the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville IL 60563. Interment is private. For information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



