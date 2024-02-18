Triplett, LaVona

Triplett (Johnson), LaVona Alice



LaVona Alice (Johnson) Triplett peacefully passed away on February 15, 2024. LaVona was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and wife. LaVona was born on March 5, 1937, to Clifford and Irene Johnson and is survived by her brother Clifford Johnson and sister Doris (Johnson) Gribler, her loving children, Terri Brady (Tom) and Craig Hoschouer (Deb). LaVona has four grandchildren, Christina Leveille (Ryan), Kayla Reineke (Chase), Alec & Avery Hoschouer and one great grandchild, Triston Leveille. Along with her parents, she is proceeded in death by her husband Harry "Trip" Triplett, and her brother Lonnie Johnson. LaVona grew up in Dayton, graduated from Kiser High School in 1955, worked at Monarch Marking and is a 1988 graduate of Sinclair Community College. LaVona loved gardening, golf, and traveling the country in an RV with the love of her life, Trip. A visitation for LaVona will be held Friday, February 23, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45429, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM. LaVona will be laid to rest immediately after the service in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dayton at https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



