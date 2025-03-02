Trimble, Barbara Ann



March 13, 1929 -



December 23, 2024



Two days before Christmas Barbara Ann Trimble, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born into the middle of a family with fourteen children and always felt wanted and loved. Though she was stubborn and tenacious when she needed to be, family was always important to her.



Barbara worked hard all of her life starting at a young age. She was an Armco secretary and later a nursery school teacher. When her children needed contact lenses and braces she studied hard to become a real estate agent and did not give up her license until she was 81. According to her long-time boss, she cared very much about all her clients and their families. She married the love of her life, William Herbert "Herb" Trimble, at age 21; they had a long life together and she lost him shortly after turning 86. They always enjoyed traveling; first with their children and later with friends from Middletown and Monroe High Schools and with Army reunion couples. Yet, their Best trips were spent visiting with their grandchildren!



Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herb, her son, Mark, and his wife Shelley. She was also preceded in death by her parents and 12 of her siblings.



Barbara is survived by her brother, Frederick Greenfield; daughters Robyn and Kristin, and her husband Orville. Grandchildren Jessica, Lucas, Emily, Grant, Natalie, and Anna, great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends who remained important to her throughout her long life.



If Barbara were here she would say "Please no flowers" but instead ask for donations to be made to the Dr. Mark H. Trimble Memorial Scholarship Fund.



Please make checks payable to:



University of Florida Foundation (Memo: "Dr. Mark Trimble Memorial Fund")



Send to:



UF Foundation, Inc.



PO Box 14425



Gainesville, FL 32604-9949



Online:



https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/008423-dr-mark-h-trimble-memorial-scholarship-fund/



