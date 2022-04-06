TRIICK, Myra

TRIICK (Getz), Myra Lou



Myra Lou Getz Triick, age 81, of Miramar Beach, FL, and Guernsey Lake, MI, died on April 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast. She was born January 8, 1941, in Middletown, OH, to Homer Charles and Marguerite Marts Getz. After a 9-year courtship, on June 9, 1962, she was



married to David Robert Triick, son of Robert William and



Henrietta Wilson Triick of Middletown, OH. She and her



husband attended Miami University and graduated on June 9, 1963, on their first anniversary. Myra went on to be a successful fourth grade schoolteacher, mostly at Amanda Elementary. Among the many honors she received, she was inducted into Phi Delta Kappa, Professional Education Honorary.



Myra was a tough, thoughtful, and loving teacher. She developed a scrap book that included a class photo of each of her 31 classes. Often, she would refer to that book to fondly



remember a particular student or group. Even though the classroom study was primary, she always insisted on a good



recess break. Every spring, Myra would organize and run a mini-Olympics. All of this was conducted while raising a family of four, caring for the house, teaching, and caring for a



severely handicapped son. Her hard work and dedication to the task was clearly evident more recently while dealing with an illness and confining treatment for the last seven months. Thank God she had lots of football, basketball and Hallmark movies to provide entertainment and distraction.



Mrs. Triick is a member of the Destin United Methodist Church and the Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club and attended the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings, MI. She was formally a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, OH.



Myra is survived by her husband, David of almost 60 years; sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice (Dan) Hayes; brother-in-law and wife, William (Joyce) Triick; son, D. Scott (Stephanie) Triick; grandchildren, David, Amy, and Billy; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Hailey, Nathan, Gunner, and Hunter. In addition to these she was pleased to love and recognize the Ross and Natalie Ovellette family parents of Mackenzie and Hailey. Myra was preceded in death by a son, Robert (Robby) Charles Triick, her parents, and her in-laws.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, Destin, Florida 32451. After the service there will be



refreshments and time to speak with the family. Myra assured us there will be plenty of time after the service to watch the Masters. Arrangements are by Davis Watkins Funeral Home. Other services are to be planned during the summer in Ohio and Michigan. Please consider a contribution to Autism Speaks, PO Box 37147, Boone, IA 50037-0147 in place of



flowers.



Finally, Myra wants to thank those that she called her special medical "team" Drs. Phillips, Zimmermann, Mayes, Nagrani, Adams, Patrinely, and Riggenbach for their care and



understanding.



