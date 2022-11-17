TRICKEY, John

TRICKEY, Jr, John Russell



Age 78, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was a veteran of the United States Army. John retired from General Motors and was a member of the American Legion Post #707 in Englewood. He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Judy (Shook) Trickey, daughter: Stephanie Trickey, step son: Ryan (Kristin) Buerger, grandchildren: Michael, Gage, Dylan and Hope, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John Russell and Katherine (Verigan) Trickey Sr. and step daughter: Amy Little. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. To view the service for John and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

