Trick, Anne

Trick (Meseroll), Anne Patrice



age 81, of Kettering, OH, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2023. Anne's family would like to thank all her close friends, neighbors, and prayer group ladies for their continued and unconditional love and support. The family would also like to thank the many caregivers at Miami Valley Hospitals and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided Anne. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a visitation to be held at the Church an hour prior. A livestream of the Mass will be available at http://stcharles-kettering.org/about-us/mass-schedule/ . Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Formation Programs at St. Charles, or Christ Child Society of Dayton, www.christchildsocietyofdayton.org, in her memory. Full obituary can be found at www.routsong.com.



